Newcastle Herald
Cocaine dealer's mum found $237K hidden under house

SR
By Sam Rigney
May 4 2022 - 5:30am
FIND: The one kilogram brick of cocaine found by police during a raid at Heatherbrae last year. Drew Paterson pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Picture: NSW Police

THE mother of a drug dealer found with a kilogram brick of cocaine during a raid at Heatherbrae searched under her house and found more than $237,000 in cash hidden inside an old oil drum.

