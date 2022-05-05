Seven-week-old baby left with "critical, lifelong" brain injury after Eleebana crash

A MAN who lost control of his car at Eleebana, crossed to the wrong side of the road and caused a crash that left a seven-week-old baby with a "critical, lifelong" brain injury has pleaded guilty in Newcastle Local Court.
Damon Beddow, now 47, was found to have had trace amounts of amphetamine, methamphetamine and methadone in his bloodstream after he spun out on Bareki Road on the night of October 19, 2020 and crashed into a car carrying a young family.
But the levels of the drugs detected in his system were such that an expert was unable to find Beddow was under the influence to the extent that his driving ability would have been impaired.
Beddow on Wednesday pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, causing bodily harm by misconduct and driving with an illicit substance present in his blood in relation to the crash that critically and permanently injured a then seven-week-old girl and badly injured her then five-year-old sister.
Beddow was driving along Bareki Road about 9.15pm when he lost control of his car on a right-hand bend and crossed to the wrong side of the road and into the path of an oncoming Ford.
The girl's parents were uninjured in the crash, but the five-year-old suffered a number of fractures and was hospitalised.
Tragically, the seven-week-old girl in her baby seat suffered a critical and lifelong brain injury, with skull fractures and extensive bleeding around the brain.
According to doctors, she is likely to have lifelong disability and require full-time care.
Beddow will next appear in Newcastle District Court in June to get a sentence date.
