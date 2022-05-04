Newcastle Herald
Rugby League: NRLW, NSW, Australian representative Hannah Southwell set to don Newcastle Knights uniform

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
May 4 2022
Hannah Southwell

HANNAH Southwell has yet to confirm where she will play NRLW next season, but the Cameron Park 23-year-old is poised to wear a Newcastle Knights uniform this weekend.

