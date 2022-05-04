Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets draw with finals-bound Western United in last home game

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 4 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Jets centre-back Taylor Regan attacks the ball at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images

Newcastle centre-back Jordan Elsey produced a second-half equaliser as a Jets side hard hit by illness came from behind to draw 1-1 with third-placed Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday night.

