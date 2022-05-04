Newcastle Jets draw with finals-bound Western United in last home game

Newcastle centre-back Jordan Elsey produced a second-half equaliser as a Jets side hard hit by illness came from behind to draw 1-1 with third-placed Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday night.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
