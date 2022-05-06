Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Sporting Declaration: How do the Newcastle Knights recover from Storm damage?

By Robert Dillon:
Updated May 6 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Newcastle Knights' NRL squad emerged at the south-eastern corner of McDonald Jones Stadium during half-time in NSW Cup, having apparently made the short stroll from their new Centre of Excellence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.