The weather window is open and it's go, go, go this weekend.
Sunny skies, westerly winds and mild seas look likely until late Sunday, presenting a golden opportunity to hit the water.
Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, suggests that if you can't get mum wetting a line on Sunday (Mothers Day), get in early and do it yourself.
"It will be a little bit cooler but I always say fishing doesn't really start for the year until the first bloke walks in with a beanie.
"There's plenty of reports around to get excited."
Top of the list is cobia on our inshore reefs.
"Water temps are really up (pushing 25 degrees) and a few fishos have been getting towelled up," Jason said.
"Scott Kelly fished through the week and lost a cobia and got dusted by another.
"Said he'd never seen so many fish on the coastal reefs.
"Tailor, trevally, squire, bream, tarwhine, small kings - absolutely alive.
"Alex Alex Schmaler-Loomes fished Texas mid week looking for kings and picked up a couple over a metre long jigging.
"He also got long fin perch, trag, tailor, flathead and small reds.
"That backed up another report from Sunday from an angler who got 18 reds and was smoked by a cobia too.
"These cobia will definitely be around while the water temp stays as warm as it is.
"With the mild swell and westerly winds predicted over the next three days, it will be a great opportunity to go wide.
"The key is anchoring up and berleying, get some bait fish around the boat - bonito.
"Hopefully present a chance to catch a cobia."
Conditions will be ideal for beach and rock fishing this weekend too.
"All you'll need is a jumper and fish those gutters late afternoon and chase tailor, jew and bream," Jason said.
"There's a few patches of salmon about too, but the mullet have gone quiet leading some to speculate they've gone early or were flushed out by the floods."
Lake Macquarie is awash with cracking bream.
"Lots of fish between that 35cm to 45cm mark," Jason said.
"Cracking fish, biting on worms, mullet and pilchard of an afternoon.
"We've also seen some magnificent snapper hooked inside.
"Allan McBean got a 71cm snapper in the lake this week which is outstanding.
"As you'd expect this time of year there is a lot of tailor about and school mulloway working the bait schools.
"Beneath that you'll find flathead feeding on the scraps.
"While the flathead are very prevalent offshore at the moment, they're also starting to make their way back into the estuary.
"The squid have been on since February but they're starting to drop off now.
"You'll still find patches of them.
"Coming off a dark moon cycle this weekend, it's a very good time for crack."
Charlestown Anglers emerged triumphant over staunch rivals Teralba Lakesiders at their second annual Interclub event held last weekend.
Teralba spokesperson Randal Mason copped the loss with trademark grace, although you sense it stung just a little.
"It was our first defeat in the interclub challenges but hats off to Charlestown; they were organised, they got their guns out, they fished hard and deserved the win," Randal said.
"We beat them last year so let's just say fishing's the winner this year - bring on next year so we can get our revenge."
On a personal front Randal suffered the indignation of going down to CA nemesis Darren Gould by a solitary point.
"I had a travally in my live bag all afternoon and I was thinking will I keep it? They're not great eating and I was holding out for a flathead.
"That trevally proved to be the difference. You should have seen the white's of Daz's eyes when he twigged he'd won.
"He was so happy but I don't think he could have lived with himself if I beat him again."
Charlestown's Dave McGarvie claimed Top Gun senior status while Teralba's Gizelle Weimer won Top Gun junior.
"Dave had a great bag of fish capped by a cobia caught in a very little tinnie - he deserved Top Gun for that effort," Randal said.
"Gizelle's dad Ian is a gun and she is following in dad's footsteps.
"There were plenty of prizes evenly shared between both clubs at the weigh-in on Sunday afternoon, with banter between opposing clubs being a highlight.
"A big thank you to our president John Thoroughgood and Dazz and Troy Terrill from Charlestown for all the work they did behind the scenes making this day such a success.
"All I can say is it evens things up and sets the stage for next year."
