A sensational location

With the oval virtually an extension of the home's beautifully landscaped yard, think of it as your own lawn that you don't have to mow yet your children or grandchildren can run around with a sense of freedom as you watch from the rear patio. And if it's some time at the beach that's needed, walk to the sands of Merewether in under 15 minutes where you can swim in the ocean baths, master the surf breaks or enjoy dinner or a drink at the Surfhouse.