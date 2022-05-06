A sensational location

3 beds | 2 baths | 3 cars
There are some properties so simply loved they have not come onto the market ever, like this three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick and tile treasure that's now ready for a new owner to love it as much as its last.
Perfectly placed on the very edge of Gibbs Brothers Oval, you can watch kids playing sport and enjoy headland and ocean views and ships heading into the harbour. With a 746sqm northeast facing corner block and only a near neighbour on the eastern side, this property will certainly catch the eye of families wanting to secure a foothold into this most desirable street.
This home has been lovingly maintained in tip-top condition by its only owner for 45 years. A full interior re-paint, new floor coverings, light-fittings, ceiling fans and power points throughout, along with a brand-new dishwasher allow you to move straight in, although it's clear to see the value a contemporary renovation would bring. Solidly built on two-storey foundations, those families seeking more space can build an upper-level extension with ease and capitalise further on the headland and ocean views, subject to council approval of course.
With the oval virtually an extension of the home's beautifully landscaped yard, think of it as your own lawn that you don't have to mow yet your children or grandchildren can run around with a sense of freedom as you watch from the rear patio. And if it's some time at the beach that's needed, walk to the sands of Merewether in under 15 minutes where you can swim in the ocean baths, master the surf breaks or enjoy dinner or a drink at the Surfhouse.
