Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

A junior female nurse assaulted in the emergency department of the Calvary Mater hospital has quit.

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
May 6 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The entrance to the Calvary Mater Hospital emergency department. Picture: Anita Jones

A JUNIOR nurse has resigned from the Calvary Mater Hospital after being assaulted in a violent incident in the emergency department.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.