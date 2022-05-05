Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Rural and regional healthcare 'at breaking point', says Greg Donnelly

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated May 5 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inquiry was told all ENT (ear, nose and throat) services - interventions and surgeries, must take place at the John Hunter Hospital, at Maitland, or in Gosford, contributing to waits in some areas of up to three years.

REGIONAL and rural communities are now at "breaking point", with "significantly poorer health outcomes" compared to their city counterparts, including higher chronic disease and premature death rates, a parliamentary inquiry has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.