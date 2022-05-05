Trainer Geoff Dorn takes double shot at Hunter Regional final

Bolwarra trainer-driver Geoff Dorn hopes his patient approach with Oleg and Sergei pays dividends in opening heats of the Hunter Regional Championship on Friday night at Newcastle.
Dorn claimed the Bill and Glenn Tomlin Memorial final with lightly raced four-year-old Oleg last week and backs him up in heat two of three in the first round of qualifiers for the $100,000 final (2030m) on May 20. He also has Sergei, a finalist last year, drawn well in gate two of heat three. The pair give Dorn a strong hand in the up to 70 rating series, which will be run for the third time.
Oleg, in just his fourth start, overcame an inside, second-row draw to surge to victory late in the Tomlin Memorial after a run three back on the pegs. It was a second win in the series for Dorn, who claimed the 2019 title with Mista Taptoe Lombo.
"It was pleasing to win that one," Dorn said of Oleg. "I had that race in mind for that horse for a while. I thought it would suit him so it worked out nice."
Maitland reinsman Peter Hedges again has the drive on Oleg, and the same draw to negotiate on Friday night.
"He won from that barrier last week, so no problems there," Dorn said. "Hopefully there's a bit of speed in the race and it will open up for us."
Oleg won a Breeders Challenge heat on debut last year but has had just two more runs since a ninth in that regional final.
"He's four years old and only had the four runs, but he always has been, and probably still is, a little immature," Dorn said.
"He's such a big horse and he just takes a long time to get it right. There's no point rushing them early and hopefully we can capitalise on not racing him early, and he'll be all right now.
"Early on he was just a bit of a goof, and didn't do much, but the last six months or so he's really come on."
Sergei returned in March with a sixth at Newcastle after almost eight months off the scene following a leg injury.
After the first-up run, Dorn saved the seven-year-old for the 70-rater for the Hunter heats.
"He won one of these races last year and made the final. He had a couple of starts after that but then he got an injury, so we gave him some time off," he said.
"There was no great plan to be back here at the same time this year, it was just the way it turned out.
"Last start he was in a race where he was a long price, so it was pretty hard for him, but I wasn't displeased with the way he went.
"We gave him a week off then thought we may as well aim him at this race now it's that close. He's been working good and I'm quite satisfied with him but he probably needed the run."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
