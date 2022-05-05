Trainer Geoff Dorn takes double shot at Hunter Regional final

Dorn claimed the Bill and Glenn Tomlin Memorial final with lightly raced four-year-old Oleg last week and backs him up in heat two of three in the first round of qualifiers for the $100,000 final (2030m) on May 20. He also has Sergei, a finalist last year, drawn well in gate two of heat three. The pair give Dorn a strong hand in the up to 70 rating series, which will be run for the third time.