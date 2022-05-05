Community groups can now apply for nearly $1 million in grants and sponsorship funding from the City of Newcastle.
Sporting groups, businesses, tourism and event operators can apply for projects to support social, cultural, environmental and economic initiatives.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the funding will enhance community wellbeing and strengthen the city's reputation as a tourism, business and events destination.
"When we put money into the community we often see more return in terms of economic value, and that can be measured in a number of ways whether it is money in the pockets of local businesses and traders or benefits to our local community in terms of bringing the community together," she said.
"We have seen over the last two years like no other time in history the isolation of many members of our community. That is why these grants are so important, particularly the local events component that is going out, as well as the local sporting facilities that always need upgrades because they bring communities together."
Newcastle's Stories of Our Town received grant funding to create the film Biraban and the Reverend Threlkeld: Finding the Third Space which tells the story of Newcastle's Indigenous population and how their language was translated and preserved almost 200 years ago by missionary Reverend Threlkeld and Biraban.
"It is an Indigenous story from right here and something that didn't happen anywhere else in the world. It is a super important story about the local people here," said filmmaker and director Glenn Dormand.
"The Bible was translated into the local language here, that is pages of original language that can be studied now and brought back. On top of that there is diaries about the atrocities that happened here, and the joys that happened here as well that are told in the film," he said.
"We should be so proud of the stories of Newcastle. At a time when the federal government is cutting funding for Screen Australia and Screen NSW, with all the hardships of COVID the city has found the funding to help us tell these stories. People need to know this story that happened on the KFC site in Newcastle West.
"I grew up here and most of what is in these stories I didn't know. I have kids in school and I think how wonderful it would be if they grow up learning about the Indigenous people of Newcastle, and that would not be possible without the grant."
Each grant application will be assessed differently. Community grant funding is available to help community groups, sport and recreation clubs.
Grants that target minor infrastructure improvements for recreational facilities, sustainability and faade upgrades are available under the infrastructure grants category.
Event sponsorships are open for events that enhance Newcastle's profile as an events city.
Economic development sponsorships will be provided for activities that enable skills and innovation, and are considered city-shaping initiatives.
