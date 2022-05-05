Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle opens grant applications for community groups

PB
By Paige Busher
Updated May 5 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funded: Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes with Stories of Our Town filmmaker and director Glenn Dormand and University of Newcastle archivist Gionni Di Gravio who received a grant for the film 'Biraban and the Reverend Threlkeld: Finding the Third Space.' Picture: Supplied

Community groups can now apply for nearly $1 million in grants and sponsorship funding from the City of Newcastle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.