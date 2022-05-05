Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Deadly week on Hunter roads comes after relatively good start to year across region, police say

By Nick Bielby
May 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene after the crash at Largs on Sunday afternoon. Picture: FRNSW

What began as a better than usual start to the year on Hunter roads descended into tragedy this week, with three fatal crashes in four days across the region and immediate surrounds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.