THE $120 million expansion of Lake Macquarie Private Hospital hangs in the balance as the local council considers whether to allow a 10-storey build.
With the hospital almost full to bursting, the major project would provide another three inpatient theatres, three day-surgery theatres, ten consultation rooms, 74 more beds and extra car-parking.
There's no other viable option for the project to move forward without causing critical disruptions to the hospital's operations, unless Lake Macquarie City Council's gives its blessing on Monday to raise the maximum height from 10m to 37m.
A spokeswoman for the hospital said it has been working towards the development for more than five years in response to high community demand for healthcare services.
"On completion, the improved hospital will offer 248 private inpatient beds, 14 operating theatres, three cardiac catheter labs plus hybrid and vascular labs," she said.
"Critical care, intensive care and a 24-hour Emergency Department along with enhanced radiology and oncology services will also be provided.
"Lake Macquarie Private Hospital is a long standing and active member of the Lake Macquarie community ... we look forward to growing with the community."
A report to councillors argues the development would propel the growth of the Gateshead health precinct.
"Council's support for the planning proposal will demonstrate a commitment to the growth of the health precinct, expansion of the hospital and provision of additional jobs and health services for the city," it said.
On the northern side of the site, the expansion will mostly impact the existing hospital and a home on O'Brien Street.
Ramsay Health, which operates the hospital, has a State Significant Development Application sitting with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
Expected to create almost 170 new jobs for nurses, allied health, administration and support staff - as well as 20 new medical specialist roles, the construction of the building itself will bring with it 800 to 1000 direct and indirect jobs.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
