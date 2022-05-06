Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Our health workers need action, not words

By Letters to the Editor
May 6 2022 - 6:30pm
ENOUGH: Midwives on strike on Thursday in Newcastle. Picture: Marina Neil

I FIND it rather amusing that the articles on nurses and midwives appearing in the Herald were actually published on the same day, ("Breaking Point", Herald, 6/5 and "Nurses, midwives always at heart of care", Opinion, 6/5). The juxtaposition is quite staggering.

Local News

