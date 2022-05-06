Newcastle Herald
Aid Concert for Ukraine raised over $22 thousand

By Paige Busher
May 6 2022 - 11:30pm
Full House: Over $22,000 was raised for Ukraine Crisis Appeal at the Aid Concert for Ukraine last Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Over $22,000 was raised for Ukraine during last weeks 'Aid Concert for Ukraine' at Newcastle Christ Church Cathedral.

