Over $22,000 was raised for Ukraine during last weeks 'Aid Concert for Ukraine' at Newcastle Christ Church Cathedral.
Co-organiser Marty Adnum said the organisers were nervous for the event without knowing what support they would receive but the concert sold out, with 550 tickets purchased.
"It was absolutely incredible. We were overwhelmed by the sense of solidarity and warmth," said Mr Adnum.
"There were a lot of people there that don't have any direct connection with Ukraine but it showed how caring Novocastrians can be when they need to be and how they understand the needs of others.
"We were selling items like pens, candles and ribbons in support of the cause but people were saying 'here is $100, I don't want any change' which was overwhelming generosity."
All the proceeds will be donated to Ukraine Crisis Appeal in the coming days, which provides emergency and humanitarian aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine.
"It was our way of doing what we can millions of miles away as a community and if we can continue to help in some way we will."
Mother's Day is not always easy for everyone. Six babies are stillborn every day in Australia. Everyday three babies die before their first birthday. For many this Sunday is a reminder of that, but one charity is helping ease the pain.
NSW charity Bears of Hope provides counselling, support groups and resources for parents in regional NSW who have experienced the death of their baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal or infancy.
Newcastle Permanent staff donated $14,000 in funds to the charity through their CommunityAssist Program-an elective program where staff donate money directly from their salaries.
"It came at an incredibly good time because it has enabled us to employ a second councillor and provide more accessibility and extend our counselling services across the week," said Bears of Hope co-founder Toni Watson.
"That includes online counselling where you can log in and speak to one of our counsellors online, as well as over the phone or over email.
"This allows us to reach families in regional areas who ordinarily wouldn't be able to make it to a face-to-face counselling session.
"We focus on men's grief too, connecting men and allowing them space to grieve their babies because we felt there was a real need to raise awareness that dads grieve too. It is very unique and personal to them."
Newcastle Permanent's premium banking manager Nicola Rowett knows firsthand the help and support Bears of Hope provide families who have lost a child after her daughter Luna was stillborn in June last year.
"When she passed away and I was holding her in my arms she looked so much like my eldest daughter and I just wanted to tell people what she looked like," she said.
"I want people to remember Luna and not feel awkward talking about her. People should use the baby's name, ask questions about the baby and remember special dates such as birthdays and due dates, as they would for other children."
A Bear of Hope is given to families whose baby has died at all hospitals in the Hunter region. The one-of-a-kind service provides these families with counsellors who have also experienced a pregnancy or infant loss.
