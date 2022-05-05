They may be small, but this scrum of grommets will have a big impact in 2022.
'Greenies Grommets' is Merewether Carlton Rugby Club's skills program for kids aged two to seven. This year, the program is partnered with RUN DIPG - a Newcastle-based charity involved in the funding of childhood brain cancer research and advocacy.
Advertisement
Blake Creighton, along with co-founder James Callinan, was a driving force behind establishing the Greenies program in 2016. Back then, Mr Creighton said, there were around 30 kids involved who were mainly the children of senior players.
"At last count this year's registration numbers are sitting at 114," Mr Creighton said.
"Getting the kids involved early makes them part of a lifelong community.
"It's also a chance to develop their physical and social skills."
On Saturday, May 7, the Greenies will launch their six-week program for this year at Gibbs Brothers Oval from 8am.
Ex-Wallaby, David Campese, will be there to hand out jerseys. Mr Creighton said he isn't sure whether this is more of a gift to the children or parents.
Ten dollars from each Greenies registration this year will go toward funding for RUN DIPG.
The charity was registered in March 2019 by Dr Phoebe and Dr Matt Dun, following the fatal diagnoses of their daughter, Josephine, with the brainstem cancer diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).
Having played rugby alongside - and against - Dr Dun for most of his career, Mr Creighton said he was willing to do "whatever he could" to support the family.
General manager with RUN DIPG, Troy Bailey, described the Dun family as "inspirational and dedicated. Fighters".
"It's the hardest diagnosis you can have as a parent and they continue to put other people at the forefront of everything they do," Mr Bailey said.
Mr Bailey volunteered with the charity for two years before being made general manager. He said RUN DIPG has invested more than $1.7million into research and support since it was registered and 90 per cent of that has come from the community.
"It is unfortunate in a way that brain cancer has become Newcastle's cancer. But it also means that we have great research and support. Especially from the community."
While donations are important to the work RUN RIPG does, Mr Bailey said "awareness and advocacy is everything".
"Obviously we need to raise money, but without people understanding where their hard-earned is going we don't see the same level of continued support," he said.
Advertisement
"Community sport gets that awareness through the whole family network."
Median life expectancy post-diagnosis for DIPG is nine to 11 months and the tumour is most commonly found in children between six and seven years old. Mr Bailey said this age bracket is part of the reason the Greenies Grommets' support is so significant.
"The rugby community has always been so supportive and to be getting the younger ones involved in advocacy means everything," he said.
"While you don't like to expose them to this devastating disease, it is meaningful to see kids helping kids.
"I'll be down there with my one-year-old boy. However, he might be a bit young to get involved just yet."
With a mantra of "moving towards a cure", Mr Bailey said RUN DIPG encourages kids to get involved in any sport and to keep active.
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.