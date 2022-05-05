Newcastle Herald
Former Wildfires lock Kaitlan Leaney named in Test side for Wallaroos debut

Updated May 5 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
NSW Waratahs lock Kaitlan Leaney is set to debut for the Wallaroos.

Former Hunter Wildfires lock Kaitlan Leaney is set for her national team debut after being named in the Wallaroos starting side to play Fiji on Friday night.

