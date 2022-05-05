Former Wildfires lock Kaitlan Leaney named in Test side for Wallaroos debut

Former Hunter Wildfires lock Kaitlan Leaney is set for her national team debut after being named in the Wallaroos starting side to play Fiji on Friday night.
Newcastle-based NSW Waratahs halfback Layne Morgan is on the bench. The pair are among 11 debutantes named for the the first match of a double-header at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, before the Super Rugby Pacific clash between Queensland and the Highlanders.
It is the Wallaroos' first Test in nearly three years due to COVID-19 and is timely given the World Cup kicks off in October in New Zealand.
A number of players have cracked a spot in the Australian side after strong performances in Super W, which was won by Fijiana Drua.
With their first appearance in the competition, they broke the four-year NSW Waratahs hold on the competition, winning the final last month 32-26 in a thriller.
Among the new faces in the Australian backline are Queensland Reds bolter Ivania Wong, while there is a fresh centre pairing in Waratahs duo Pauline Piliae and former Sevens star Georgina Friedrichs.
The team will be led by former Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist Shannon Parry.
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning said the number of new faces marked a turning point for the team.
"With so many debutants in the side, this is a truly historic moment for the Buildcorp Wallaroos and signals a clear path forward for our program," he said.
The Wallaroos also have a Test against Japan on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.
Wallaroos: Lori Cramer, Mahalia Murphy, Georgina Friedrich, Pauline Piliae, Ivania Wong, Arabella Mckenzie, Iliseva Batibasaga, Grace Hamilton, Shannon Parry (C), Emily Chancellor, Kaitlan Leaney, Michela Leonard, Bridie O'Gorman, Adiana Talakai, Liz Patu. Res: Ashley Marsters, Madison Schuck, Asoiva (Eva) Karpani, Sera Naiqama, Piper Duck, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Jemima McCalman.
