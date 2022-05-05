Newcastle Herald
Greater Bank, Newcastle Permanent will increase their variable home loan rates by 0.25% in step with Reserve Bank rise

Penelope Green
Penelope Green
Updated May 5 2022 - 8:34am, first published 5:39am
Passing on the increase: The Perm's CEO Bernadette Inglis.

GREATER Bank and Newcastle Permanent will both increase their variable home loan rates by 0.25% in step with the the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to increase the official cash rate.

