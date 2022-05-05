NSW records more than 10,000 COVID cases, seven deaths

NSW has recorded 10,995 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.
There are 1,499 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 54 in ICU.
Advertisement
Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1,529 patients were being cared for with 62 in ICU.
Of the new cases, 6,383 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4,612 came from PCR testing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 96.2 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
62.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine.
Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.1 per cent have had their first dose.
Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 50 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.
Australian Community Media journalist with almost ten year's experience in providing quality community news. I am a proud Macarthur local working for the Camden Advertiser, Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser and Wollondilly Advertiser.
Australian Community Media journalist with almost ten year's experience in providing quality community news. I am a proud Macarthur local working for the Camden Advertiser, Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser and Wollondilly Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.