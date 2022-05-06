Warners Bay eyeing valuable points in busy few days of NPLW NNSW

Warners Bay coach Craig Atkins is targeting maximum points from two games in three days starting with Adamstown at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
The Panthers head into round seven of NPLW Northern NSW full of confidence after improving to 12 points and second place with a 3-0 win over previously unbeaten Maitland, who also have 12 points, last weekend.
They back up Tuesday night in a rescheduled round-three fixture against Newcastle Olympic, who rose to six points and fourth position by beating Rosebud 4-1 in round six.
It was Adamstown's second successive loss after going down 7-5 to the Magpies in round five.
Atkins expected a fired up opponent who will be desperate for points to get their season back on track.
"It will be a very intense game," Atkins said. "They'll definitely be putting it on us, especially early. They're a very fit and well-drilled side, so we're going to have to be very sharp with our movements and move that ball nice and quick because they'll be right on us.
"The surface suits their style of football but it suits us as well. We like to move the ball quick and we've got the players to do that and I'd say it should be quite an exciting game on that pitch.
"They might be coming off a couple of losses but that's going to make them hungrier to win as well, so it will be a tough game. It's a quick turnaround and then another tough game against OIympic, so that will give us a real good idea of how we're going."
Both teams should be at full strength. Jets trio Cassidy Davis, Tara Andrews and Lauren Allan have strengthened the Panthers' championship credentials this year.
But it is in-form former national league striker Adriana Konjarski who has proven lethal with 12 goals in five appearances.
Maitland coach David Walker remains unsure whether star midfielder Sophie Jones will return on Sunday, when they host last-placed New Lambton (0) at Cooks Square Park. Jones was sidelined with a hamstring injury last weekend.
Charlestown coach Niko Papaspiropoulos said he was likely to wait until the eleventh hour to finalise his team for Azzurri's match against winless Mid Coast at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday with a number of players affected by illness through the week.
Azzurri (6) have not played since losing 6-1 to Warners Bay two weeks ago. Mid Coast (0) are coming off a 6-0 loss to leaders Broadmeadow (15), who were playing Olympic at Magic Park on Friday night.
"We've had two of not our best games against Warners Bay and Maitland in the last two rounds so we've got to be switched on from the start, execute on the basics and make sure we get a good performance and three points," Papaspiropoulos said.
Round 8: Saturday: Azzurri v Mid Coast (3.40pm), Adamstown v Warners Bay (7pm). Sunday: Maitland v New Lambton (3.40pm).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
