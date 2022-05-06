NNSW NPL: Depleted Cooks Hill feel the heat in top division

Cooks Hill coach David Tanchevski knew it would be tough for his side stepping up to NNSW NPL level this season.
But he could never have imagined it being this hard.
Advertisement
Injuries, departures and a horror draw from washouts have conspired against the newcomers, who have scored just one goal and conceded 12 in four games to sit second last on one point.
And with most of their first-choice side missing, there appears little hope of a turnaround on Saturday against 2021 premiers Lambton Jaffas at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field (2.30pm).
Defender Kev Davison was sent off in last weekend's 3-0 loss to Newcastle Olympic and has since retired. Goalkeeper Lachlan Watson left the club this week and back-up gloveman Liam Beazley (concussion) is out.
Pat Bond, Bailey Newton, Tom Smart, Cody Carroll and Dan Clements are unavailable, while striker Jamie Byrnes is sidelined with a knee injury.
To fill the gaps, Tanchevski has signed Maitland under-18s keeper Ryan Furness, who will be in goals on Saturday. Jay Kitcher and Boaz Moir are set to make starting debuts, while attackers Sam Webb (Maitland) and Josh Benson (Jets Youth) have joined the club and played for the first time last week.
Tanchevski still has the experience of Jacob Pepper in midfield and Jon Griffiths at the back, but he knew his team faced another stern test against the Jaffas.
"It's been a tough run, with Maitland, Weston, Magic, Olympic, and now Jaffas and Charlestown to come, it doesn't get any easier," Tanchevski said.
"Our games against Adamstown and Lake Macquarie, teams that were picked to finish down the bottom, have been washed out, so we've come into a tough run. Then we've had a tough run with COVID and unavailability.
"We've got a few obstacles with player unavailability this week again so we're probably down to bare bones. It will definitely test our depth.
"That's pretty much been the story of our first four games, but when we get our best starting XI on, we'll be able to come through. I think second half of the season we'll be a lot stronger."
Jaffas, a club Tanchevski coached to grand final success in 2014, are backing up from a 1-1 midweek draw with Olympic and sit on seven points from five games.
Olympic, also on seven points, take on Edgeworth (six) at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Sunday (4.30pm).
Eagles coach Peter McGuinness said Sam Maxwell, Dylan Holz and Jackson Pereira were out injured but Liam Wilson will return from suspension. Jordan Lennon (Jets Youth) and Jarryd Sutherland (Maitland) linked with the club and debuted in last week's 4-2 win over Lakes.
In other round nine matches, Adamstown host Lakes on Saturday (2pm). On Sunday, Valentine travel to Broadmeadow (2pm) and Weston welcome unbeaten leaders Charlestown (2pm).
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.