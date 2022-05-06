Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NNSW NPL: Depleted Cooks Hill feel the heat in top division

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 6 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH TIME: Cooks Hill striker Jamie Byrnes heads a ball in last week's 3-0 loss to Olympic. He's out injured this week. Picture: Marina Neil

Cooks Hill coach David Tanchevski knew it would be tough for his side stepping up to NNSW NPL level this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.