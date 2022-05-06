Reed Van Huisstede describes it like a "fresh start" as the Newcastle City product attempts to keep his AFL dream alive by relocating to South Australia.
The 21-year-old, previously in the Sydney Swans system, has helped North Adelaide reach the top of the SANFL ladder after the opening five rounds of the season.
Van Huisstede, who only missed one game because of COVID, hopes consistent time out in the middle will help his cause trying to score a professional contract.
"I reckon I've got a three-year window and I really want to push myself in that period of time. I think the SANFL is the best place to do that," Van Huisstede told the Newcastle Herald.
"At the moment I just want to keep playing league footy and establish myself in a team, results will come after that. It's exciting when you think about it."
Van Huisstede, mainly playing a defensive role "depending on match ups", says he "jumped" at the opportunity to switch states in 2022.
"Obviously the draft window gets smaller, but the more I put myself out there the more chance you have," he said.
Van Huisstede, also studying construction management, felt "frustrated" with limited game time at the Swans over the last two COVID-interrupted years.
He was named best on ground in City's grand-final win in 2018 and also featured in the decider of 2020.
Locally, the Black Diamond Cup competitions continue on Saturday.
Unbeaten men's leaders Killarney Vale host Warners Bay at Adelaide Street Oval (2:30pm), Cardiff are at home to Singleton at Pasterfield Sports Complex (2:45pm) and Terrigal-Avoca visit Maitland at Max McMahon Oval (2pm). City has the bye.
In the women's league there will be three double headers - Saints v Panthers at Maitland (12pm), Bombers v Bulldogs at Killarney Vale (12:40pm), Hawks v Roosters at Cardiff (12:45pm) - while City meet Wyong Lakes at Feighan Oval (12:45pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
