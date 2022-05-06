Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Australian Rules: Newcastle City product Reed Van Huisstede making a mark with SANFL club North Adelaide

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 6 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reed Van Huisstede describes it like a "fresh start" as the Newcastle City product attempts to keep his AFL dream alive by relocating to South Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.