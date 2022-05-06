Nova Thunder raring to go after five-week hiatus to Newcastle netball championship

Nova Thunder player-coach Laura Glendenning feels as though the season is starting again as they prepare to play Inner Glow in round four of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
It is only the second outing for teams after the past two rounds were casualties of wet weather and is the first hit-out since opening-round action on April 2.
Advertisement
While Nova produced a strong first-up win five weeks ago, Inner Glow were beaten by defending minor premiers Souths.
Thunder are without shooter Caity Lobston through other commitments but will have former NSW Swifts Academy player Erin Asquith available to take her place.
"Other than Caity we should be at full strength and everyone is ready to start the season again after a few weeks off," Glendenning said. "It will be a tough test. You never really know what Inner Glow is going to throw at you so we've just got to be ready."
Souths will be missing goal attack Katelyn Stansfield and defender Tianna Cummings through unavailability when they face University of Newcastle. BNC Whanau go up against Kotara South and Junction Stella meet West Leagues Balance. All games are at 3.45pm.
Meanwhile, Hunter Netball drew 33-33 with Sutherland in round four of NSW Metro League Division 4 on Monday night and lost 44-25 to leaders Hawkesbury City in NSW Metro League Division 2 on Thursday night.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.