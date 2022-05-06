Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lake Macquarie's Josh Setterfield returning home for Casey Barnes show

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated May 6 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE RISE: Josh Setterfield's career is gaining momentum after the release of his country-pop singles Better Off and Right About Now.

JOSH Setterfield might have been 12 when he and his mother left Wangi Wangi for Queensland's Sunshine Coast, but the country-pop artist has always considered Lake Macquarie home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.