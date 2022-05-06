Newcastle's Ky Willott scored a spot in the Australian squad to face trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, but the upcoming Test series has now been delayed because of COVID.
Willott was named in the 22-man group by Kookaburras coach Colin Batch this week having impressed in his debut outings against Malaysia in Perth last month.
However, an official statement was released by Hockey Australia on Friday saying the four games in Auckland have been pushed back three weeks.
Alternative dates were confirmed with Australia and New Zealand meeting on May 31, June 2, June 4 and June 5.
Coronavirus had impacted the Black Sticks squad, preventing them from playing the original fixtures which were set to start next week.
The Commonwealth Games take place in Birmingham from July 28 with rookie Willott vying for selection.
"It remains very competitive to get into that final team for the Commonwealth Games. The squad is developing nicely so there will be some tough decisions to make," Batch told Hockey Australia media.
Matt Dawson, a clubmate of Willott's at Norths, remains in The Netherlands with finals commitments but the unexpected pause to the NZ series may allow him to return for the Kookaburras.
Souths striker Mariah Williams was named in the Hockeyroos squad, who will continue as planned to tour New Zealand. Game one is on Tuesday.
Premier League competitions in Newcastle continue this weekend with women on Saturday and men on Sunday.
WOMEN: South v Regals, Central v Gosford, Oxfords v University (Newcastle); Norah Head v Tigers (Central Coast).
MEN: Souths v Wests (Newcastle); Gosford v Maitland (Central Coast).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
