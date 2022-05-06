Fresh challenge awaits Merewether surfers at Snapper Rocks

The pressure is off for Jackson Baker but on Merewether clubmates Morgan Cibilic, Ryan Callinan and Philippa Anderson when the Gold Coast Pro starts as early as Saturday at Snapper Rocks.
The event is the first of eight on the second-tier Challenger Series and comes just four days after Callinan and Cibilic missed the mid-season cut on the Championship Tour with round of 32 losses at Margaret River.
Baker also lost in the round but held his spot inside the top 22 on the CT, in equal 21st, to keep his place.
Baker, though, will still compete on the Gold Coast, where he meets Nolan Rapoza, Jacob Willcox and Ian Gouveia in heat 17 of round one.
He said he had his eye on the Snapper Rocks contest when it looked like he might miss the cut on Tuesday before other results fell his way.
"It was a good trip home, at least I knew I was safe," Baker said. "We have to do one Challenger Series event as a CT competitor, that's in our contracts, so I'll go and tick that box. Now that I'm a full-time 2022 rookie and get to stay on tour, the pressure's off for me."
Cibilic, last year's world No.5, starts his campaign to get back on tour for 2023 in heat 10 against Evan Geiselman, Mikey McDonagh and Dylan Moffat.
Callinan faces a tough first assignment, meeting friend and former world No.2 Julian Wilson, who returns after a break from competition. Alex Ribeiro and Santiago Muniz are also in heat 19.
In the women's event, Anderson begins her campaign against Bronte Macaulay, Brianna Cope and Havanna Cabrero in heat 14. Anderson qualified for the CS through her regional qualifying series results.
Redhead-based South African Sarah Baum faces Johanne Defay, Sarah Scott and Paige Hareb in heat three.
The CS also consists of the Sydney Surf Pro (May 17-24), Ballito Pro (July 3-10), US Open of Surfing (July 30-August 7), Ericeira Pro (October 1-9), France Pro (October 12-23), Saquarema Pro (November 1-8) and Haleiwa Challenger (November 26-December 7).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
