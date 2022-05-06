Import forward Francis Drolet and goalkeeper James Downie are expected to don Newcastle colours for the first time in years when the Northstars take to the ice in Melbourne on Saturday.
Drolet, a French-Canadian who last played for the Northstars in 2019, arrived this week after a title-winning season in Europe.
One of two imports Australian Ice Hockey League sides are allowed to have this year, Drolet, 32, will add experience and be an extra attacking threat for the Warners Bay-based side.
Northstars coach John Kennedy Jr expects the veteran to pick up where he left off in what was the last full AIHL season played before the competition's COVID-enforced two-year hiatus.
"Francis is a smaller forward, just shy of six-foot, has plenty of skill, great hands and great vision," Kennedy told the Newcastle Herald.
"He is fast, agile and is a player that can create out of nothing. Not only is he a set-up man, but he can put the puck in the net himself."
The Hunter side has also been boosted by the return of James Downie, who was initially recruited in 2020.
The keeper, who has trialled to play professionally in America, has previously played for the Sydney Ice Dogs, Bears and Melbourne Ice.
Kennedy said Downie, a Sydney product, had arrived two weeks early from the United Kingdom and would be the side's main shot-stopper this season.
The Northstars face the Melbourne Mustangs on Saturday night before a game against the Ice on Sunday.
They beat the Mustangs 7-4 in the season opener at home last weekend.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
