Hunter trainers in race for finals on Million Dollar Chase night

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson hopes to enjoy a winning Million Dollar Chase (MDC) night with Fern Bay mentor Ron Asquith at Wentworth Park on Saturday.
Davidson has two finalists on the program and Asquith has Garden Party in box six of the Ladies Bracelet final after a second in heats last week.
"Ronny taught me everything I know and we travel everywhere together," Davidson said. "It was a real good night to get his into the final. She's a nice bitch, just a little bit inexperienced, but it's just good to see him get one into a group final at 86 years old."
Davidson scratched kennel star Mickey Doo from MDC semis last week because of a fibula fracture but he qualified Lektra Lad for the Bob Payne Sprint Final and Holistic Key for the Gold Cup Final with seconds.
"Lektra Lad is drawn out in seven but it probably shouldn't bother him," he said. "He ran the fastest first section in the heats, but he got dragged down at the first turn. He came back and took ground off [Quinlan Bale], so it was a good run for his first full 500 down there. If he runs the first section he did last week, he should be there somewhere."
He said Holistic Key was a place chance given the gun draw in one.
"Drawing one in a final is a massive advantage," he said.
"Five [Zipping Kansas] and six [Super Estrella] are the real classy stayers, but if she can begin like she did and be out front rolling along, she's a definite podium chance.
"It's just good to be part of the night after the disappointment of Mickey missing out."
Hunter-trained Zipping Maserati (Jason Mackay), Fernando Hunter (Michelle Sultana) and Black Flipper (Denis Berwick) are in the MDC consolation.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
