Our Zoom interview is like my own little personal Gogglebox session, the three women gathered in the kitchen, chatting with me, and each other, about all sorts of things as we go off topic several times. They are as they appear on the television, open and forthright, full of humour and common sense, and just a little bit shocking. Emmie, at 92, is still a saucy minx, as she reminisces about former lovers. "She's the worst one of all us," says her granddaughter Isabelle.