Swansea man charged over highway pursuit on Central Coast

A man has been charged over a pursuit on the Central Coast on Thursday night.
Police said a pursuit began after officers tried to stop a vehicle on the Pacific Highway at Wyong to breath-test the driver about 10.40pm.
The vehicle continued through several suburbs for about 50km, allegedly reaching speeds of more than 40km/h over the sign-posted speed limit.
PolAir also monitored the pursuit.
The vehicle drove to bushland at Buff Point, before the driver ran from the vehicle and entered a nearby waterway.
Officers established a perimeter and arrested the man a short time later.
The 25-year-old from Swansea was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with not giving particulars to other driver, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and an outstanding arrest warrant.
Police will allege in court the man was involved in a fail to stop incident at Budgewoi on April 19.
There were no reports of injuries, or any property damage caused during the pursuit.
