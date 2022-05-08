THE Coalition claim that it has kept interest rates low on its watch is hogwash. At 200 per cent, Australia has one of the highest ratios of debt-to-household income in the OECD. This means that consumer spending is particularly sensitive to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) increase of the cash rate by 0.25 per cent ('There's more to come', Herald, 4/5). I accept the Coalition's claim that this rise in official interest rates was necessary, since interest rates have risen in the rest of the world. If Australia didn't increase interest rates, the $AU would fall, our terms of trade would deteriorate and Australia would import more inflation. But the Coalition cannot also claim the converse: that it has kept interest rates low during its watch, that this is good economic management, and that under the Coalition interest rates would always be lower than under Labor. The government doesn't set interest rates. Interest rates, for any federal government are a 'given' when it designs general economic policy. The RBA, under its charter, is independent of government. It is obliged to keep inflation within 2-3 per cent by adjusting the official cash rate.