Well, well the A-League top six is sorted, not necessarily in finishing order with every team still having at least one game to play.
In the wash up, the top six have done it reasonably comfortably with a decent gap back to seventh position.
The race for the Premier's Plate is still well and truly on. The top three sides can all finish in any of the positions and so can places four through six.
And more than ever, my pet hate, the staggered finish to the competition rears its ugly head.
I get that Covid and ACL commitments have forced the A-League's hand a little in that regard, but it's possible that results early on the weekend will determine the attitude and team selection of others playing later on the weekend or early next week.
For example, the Melbourne City versus Wellington clash on Monday could feature a host of fringe/youth team players if neither need to win to improve or maintain a position.
It's likely that City will need at least a draw to take the minor premiership but, if Wellington can't improve their position on Tuesday evening, could you blame them for resting a heap of players for next weekend's sudden-death qualification finals? Is that really fair to Melbourne Victory and Western United? Is it a situation that would be tolerated in any respectable league in world football?
Surely the current TV broadcasting network requires the staggered finish far less than the previous host?
I rest my case for another season.
We will analyse the Newcastle Jets in more detail in coming weeks, but it's fair to say that they have held up their end of the "competition's integrity" component since finals football became a bridge too far.
It's true they are trying to avoid finishing ninth or worse and having to play off for a place in the Australia Cup next season, but given the circumstances and the virus sweeping through the camp, their application is to be applauded.
They were worthy winners at MacArthur and gave Western United an almighty scare midweek. But I fear that the Mariners, still a chance of finishing fourth, may be an even tougher assignment on Saturday night.
The Coasties are on a bit of a roll and won't want a casual or lacklustre showing to slow the momentum they have worked so hard for.
With coach Arthur Papas almost totally unsure of his line-up, it's near impossible for your columnist to paint a tactical picture of the final F3 derby. But you can be sure the Mariners will be at it 100 per cent.
Can the Jets lift again for the third time in six days? You sense the bitter rivalry will inspire one more big effort, but would understand if not.
One thing is indisputable - the teams from the southern states have dominated this season and the bigger-name NSW teams have some hard thinking to do and some big changes to make.
That fact has prompted several seasoned judges to implore the Jets to lock up contractually some key players, but I fear some ships may have already sailed.
That scenario will play out in coming weeks as will the destiny of the Premier's Plate and A-League championship. My gut feel is that having spurned the opportunity to take $8 about City and Victory finishing as grand finalists, I will be watching them contest the big dance in contorted anguish.
We will examine that in a bit more detail when the match-ups are determined next week, contemplate whether the Mariners can spring an upset or two for the battlers and maybe predict which of the big-name individuals will light up the business end of the season.
Go easy if you are having a Mad Monday and see you next week.
