WILDFIRES lock Ngarhue Jones has kept close tabs on the progress of former teammate Joe Tamani at Fiji Dura.
The pair were lock partners at the Wildfires last season before Tamani was snapped up by the Super Rugby franchise for their maiden campaign.
"I have kept in touch with Joe," Jones said. "He is getting better and better every week."
Dito OJ Noa, who has gone from the Wildfires to the Sharks in South Africa.
Jones too has Super Rugby aspirations. But first he has to be fit and firing for the Wildfires.
After a delayed start to the season, the 198cm spring-heeled second-rower will make his first top-grade appearance against Randwick at Coogee Oval on Saturday.
The 28-year-old returned home to New Zealand for seven weeks due to family commitments and has spent the past three weeks in second grade.
"I ended up staying in New Zealand longer than I anticipated," Jones said. "My lungs were burning the first week back. I have had three games in seconds, am feeling fit and keen to play some decent rugby.
"It is matter of getting some consistency, backing myself and finding that confidence again."
Wildfires coach Scott Coleman has no doubts that Jones has the frame and game to play Super.
"He is definitely in the mix," Coleman said. "He has to put five, six, seven consistent games together, really cement himself as one of the best locks in the Shute Shield. Doors can open and he could push for Super rugby. I definitely think he is of that stature."
Although Coleman rates Jones highly, he had to "earn his spot" .
"The boys who were there had been training and playing really hard," Coleman said."There is still lots of competition for the second row with Ben Wood, Jordy Magner and Travis Gifford all playing good footy. [Captain] Rob Puli'uvea had to pick up his involvements. There is pressure right across the board.
"Ngarhue has worked his way back. His work rate in seconds has been good and he will strengthen our lineout, which has been an area of concern. Defensively more so. We haven't found the right combination. We haven't even been contesting, which is really poor.
"He will command the front of the lineout."
Jones is among five changes to the team which beat West Harbour 28-8.
Morgan Innes replaces John Martin-Stewart at blindside breakaway and in a reshuffled backline Leon Fukofuka has been recalled at halfback, Adrian Delore comes on to the wing and Will Feeney returns at fullback. Tute Grant (fullback) and Tom Watson (wing) have been moved to the centres to cover for injured duo Luke Nadurutalo and Nafi Tuitavake.
It will be Delore's his game in the top grade since a knee reconstruction last year.
"He has trained hard and is really good condition," Coleman said. "He has played plenty of wing and give us another little dimension. He will go looking for the ball around the rucks."
Randwick, like the Wildfires, have recorded two wins. They beat Gordon 20-17 last round.
"They don't have a massive forward pack but they are clinical at the set piece and so fast out wide," Coleman said. "We have to take them on up front and stamp our authority."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
