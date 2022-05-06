Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights sign prop forward Caitlan Johnston for 2022 NRLW season

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 6 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:30am
RETURNING: Knights prop Caitlan Johnston. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Knights' inaugural NRLW signing Caitlan Johnston has recommitted to the club for another season.

