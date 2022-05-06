The Newcastle Knights' inaugural NRLW signing Caitlan Johnston has recommitted to the club for another season.
Johnston, 21, has signed on to play with the Knights in the 2022 competition, scheduled to begin in mid-August.
The Belmont product, who was the Knights' first signing ahead of their debut season earlier this year, suffered an elbow injury in the club's opening game and did not play in any of the following four games.
Newcastle missed the finals after failing to record a win.
Despite her injury, prop forward Johnston played a key leadership role for the Knights through their inaugural campaign.
The Awabakal and Gomeroi woman had previously captained the Indigenous All Stars and represented the Prime Minister's XIII.
Knights coach Ron Griffiths said he was pleased to lock in Johnston ahead of his first season in charge of the elite women's side.
"It's an exciting time for the club and for Caitlan," he said. "Being the Indigenous All Stars captain and representative level player, Caitlan possesses great experience, and her leadership qualities will ensure we have inclusiveness in the group.
"Since I've been at the club, I've noticed her great communication skills and her connection to her teammates is a fantastic asset to this NRLW squad."
Johnston said she was looking forward to continuing with her hometown club.
"I'm really excited to go again for the 2022 season with the Knights," Johnston said.
"I'm looking forward to the season ahead with our new head coach. I believe we are building something special here."
Meanwhile, Johnston was one of a number of Newcastle women selected for NSW Country this week ahead of the under-16, 18 and open-age City vs Country games next weekend.
The open-age side also includes the Hunter's Melanie Howard, Olivia Higgins, Phoebe Desmond, Bobbi Law and Tayla Predebon.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
