ARTHUR Papas has held "some good chats" with Daniel Penha about the Brazilian's future but for now the Jets coach is focused on the season-ending F3 derby against the Central Coast in Gosford on Saturday night and ensuring his player's keep their emotions in check.
The Jets went down 4-2 to their fierce rivals in a spiteful and controversial contest at McDonald Jones Stadium a fortnight ago.
Penha was a given a straight red card for a forearm to the back of the head of Mariners midfielder Harrison Steel during a melee in the dying stages.
The 23-year-old has served a two-match suspension and is available for the rematch, which could be his last for the Jets in the A-League
On a one-year loan to Newcastle from Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro, Penha has been strongly linked to a move to Sydney FC. Sources have suggested that a deal has already been done.
Asked about the chances of Penha staying for a second season, Papa said: "We have had some good chats over a period of time. Where we are at, we haven't gone too far down the track. There are a lot of rumours about what is happening. I am just focused on putting the best team on the park."
Penha has certainly been one of the Jets' best. He has contributed a league-high 11 assists and set the competition alight with a mix of slide-rule passes, chips, dinks and a thunderous left foot.
The feisty midfielder has also received two red cards, both borne out of frustrated at the heavy defensive attention dished out by rivals.
"He has fire in the belly," Papas said. "Sometimes you can go too far and not control your emotions well enough. For him, it is something personal he needs to improve on. To understand that you are going to get targeted from on the sideline and on the pitch and not to react. Do what you do best, which is play football."
Penha wasn't the only Jets player to lose their rag against the Mariners.
"We have to be more disciplined and make sure the football is what we are talking about at the end of the game and not this other crap," Papas said. "You need to be able to control your emotions and have some discipline."
The Jets have been ravaged by a flu-like illness that has affected the majority of the squad, including Penha.
Papas couldn't finalise his squad until three hours before kickoff in the 1-all draw with Western United on Wednesday night.
"Everyone has gone and seen the doctor," Papas said. "We are on antibiotics. Then it is a matter of trying to rest when we can, eat well and stay hydrated.
"We will meet with the medical staff and get some recommendations from them as well."
In Penha's absence, the Jets upset Macarthur 3-0 on Sunday before the draw with Western.
"In the last couple of games we had players come in and do outstanding jobs," Papas said. "They do it in their own way and everyone has their own characteristics.
"We also know what Daniel has brought to this team this season as well. If he gets the opportunity to play, we need him to be at his best."
The derby is also a final chance for striker Beqa Mikeltadze in the race for the A-League golden boot. The Georgian has scored 13 goals, one less than Melbourne City's hired gun Jamie Maclaren. City meet Wellington on Monday.
Beqa was unlucky not to move alongside Maclaren on Wednesday, hitting the insidde of the right post with a stinging strike.
"The most important thing is that we are creating chances," Papas said. "If we are creating chances Beqa will score goals. He is hungry to finish the season as strong as possible and give himself the best chance to take an individual accolade.
"If you watch him, the way he played on Wednesday night. It is rarely about Beqa, it is always about the team. That is what I really appreciate about the player and the person.
"You will see the same mentality from Beqa regardless of what is on offer. Hopefully he gets the rewards for it."
