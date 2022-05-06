Kris Lees stable eye rich double at Gosford and Rockhampton

Kris Lees' stable will reach near and far with double chances in search of rich rewards on Saturday.
The premier Newcastle trainer has Gem Song and Ventura Ocean contesting the inaugural The Archer at Rockhampton, while Midway and Provincial Championship winner Kinloch and fourth placegetter Rustic Steel head down the M1 to Gosford to race in The Coast.
The Archer, Rockhampton's version of The Everest, is a slot-holder event with prizemoney of $440,000 and will be the richest race run in regional Queensland.
The Coast, a 1600m race for three and four-year-olds, carries a purse of $500,000 and is the headline race of Gosford's annual standalone city program.
Rustic Steel, with gate six and Jay Ford aboard, was a $6.50 TAB chance on Friday, while Kinloch was $12 after drawing 13. Rising Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons has the ride.
Lees' pair were just a half-length apart in the $500,000 Midway and Provincial Championship Final over 1400m at Randwick on April 9 when Kinloch overcame a wide draw in 16 to flash home in a blanket finish on the heavy 10 surface.
Rustic Steel, which again has the better draw, has not raced since and Lees has opted to remove the blinkers for Saturday's assignment.
Gosford was rated a heavy 8 on Friday and Lees hoped that would improve into the soft range for Rustic Steel.
"It was a good run," Lees said of Rustic Steel's Randwick effort.
"He had his chance, I've got to say, but he's probably looking for just that little bit firmer track, which he should get Saturday.
"It should be a nice track for him and he'll run very well."
Kinloch has raced since, finishing 1.29 lengths away from Bandersnatch in the Tamworth Cup (1400m), and Lees believed he could overcome the wide alley again.
"He's very consistent, he ran well again the other day in the Tamworth Cup and he'll run good," he said.
"[The wide gate] I don't know if that's the worst thing for him. He doesn't mind a bit of air late.
"I didn't think there was much between them all the way through.
"Luck in running will play its part and I suppose Rustic Steel has got the softer draw, so I probably just favour him, but with no great confidence."
Lees also has Animate (Gibbons) and Strange Charm (Tim Clarke) as "place chances" in the listed Takeover Target at Gosford.
At Rockhampton, Gem Song was a $12 shot in the 1300m WFA The Archer after drawing 11.
Gem Song has won the Star Kingdom Stakes (1200m) at Newcastle and was fourth in the Hall Mark Stakes at Randwick, both at group 3 level, this time in.
"It's a tough enough assignment for him and he's drawn a bit tricky but he's coming out of some strong form races and he's coping well with his racing," Lees said.
Hunter jockey Aaron Bullock will make the trip to partner Gem Song.
"He's riding well and I thought it would be a good opportunity for him, and it works out well for all," Lees said.
Lees hoped for early speed in the race to help counter the wide draw for Gem Song.
"Gem Song gets back anyway so it's not a huge concern but you'd prefer a soft draw," he said. "I think they'll go pretty quick."
Nathan Day rides Ventura Ocean from gate eight. The $23 chance was the last horse into the field.
"Ventura Ocean is probably a bit of a roughie in the race, but he's backing up from last week [when third at Eagle Farm] and I think he'll handle that. He's fit and well and it's worth a try for good prizemoney," Lees said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
