Have you noticed there have been several TV series recently whose titles all begin with the same prefix: Unforgotten, Unbelievable and Unorthodox?
Another 'U' word is Ukraine, the country where Malaysia Airline MH 17 was shot down in 2014 by a Russian missile, killing all 298 people on board, including 27 Australians. At that time, it was unbelievable that a civilian plane had been shot down over rebel-held territory in Donbas.
Now, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a leading story on the TV news. We've seen mothers fleeing with their children, elderly people carried out of basements, blackened apartment buildings like doll's houses with missing walls, burnt out cars and tanks and corpses lying in the streets.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is a frequent visitor to our lounge room. With his worn face and khaki clothing, he reminds me of a seasoned commander at the battlefront.
Rather than blustering, inventing spurious red lines and threatening to shirt-front Putin, Zelensky pleads with the governments and people of the democratic world to provide the weaponry and humanitarian aid Ukrainians so desperately need.
This is why we bought two tickets for an aid concert to raise funds for Ukraine. It was held on April 30 in Newcastle's Christ Church Cathedral, a Gothic revival building completed at the turn of the 20 th century.
We found a place in the pews under the soaring arches and stained-glass windows. There are twelve needlework banners above the pews which have colourful images of knights and saints, swords sheathed but ready to fight the good fight.
Just before the concert began, I noticed an elderly woman with a walking stick slowly making her way up the central aisle. We slid along the pew to make room for her to sit down. During the interval she told us she was born in Ukraine but had lived in Australia for many years. She spoke Ukrainian and Russian but had limited English. She told me that Luba Totoeva, who read a letter from Ukraine to the world, was her granddaughter, no, her daughter-in-law. This letter spoke of the absolute determination of the Ukrainian people to defend not only their country, but also their language and cultural identity.
Amongst the concert items was Andrew Chubb's new composition for piano 'Prayer for Ukraine'. Other impressive solo items were by cellist Tobias Reimann, a year 11 student at Newcastle Grammar School and the talented 10-year-old violinist, Gabrielle Wikstrom, who played a Ukrainian folksong as well as the first movement from Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.
The Waratah Ensemble, I Medici Newcastle as well as Heather Price and the Dungeon Small Band also entertained the large and appreciative audience. Dr Sam Elmi, who is an Iranian migrant to Australia, performed a song from La Traviata and the aria 'Dein ist mein ganzes Herz.'
Local actor and comedian, Jonathan Biggins, acted as compere. He lightened the mood by telling the audience that he was once the only atheist in the Christ Church choir and a fun fact - Putin's favourite song is Mumma Mia.
Larissa Kovalchuk's performances bookended the concert. She began by playing the Ukrainian national anthem on a bandura, a traditional stringed instrument, similar to a lute.
The final item was her haunting rendition of Caccini's Ave Maria.
The Ukrainian people's unity and resilience is remarkable. This concert was about more than raising money. The performers and the audience were determined to let the local Ukrainian community know that their struggle against Putin's imperialism is unforgotten.
