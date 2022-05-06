Just before the concert began, I noticed an elderly woman with a walking stick slowly making her way up the central aisle. We slid along the pew to make room for her to sit down. During the interval she told us she was born in Ukraine but had lived in Australia for many years. She spoke Ukrainian and Russian but had limited English. She told me that Luba Totoeva, who read a letter from Ukraine to the world, was her granddaughter, no, her daughter-in-law. This letter spoke of the absolute determination of the Ukrainian people to defend not only their country, but also their language and cultural identity.