Newcastle Falcons steeled for tough test against Central Coast Crusaders in NBL1 East

Newcastle Falcons coach Peter Astley is preparing for a typically physical affair against Central Coast Crusaders in the NBL1 men's game at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
The Gosford-based Crusaders have a reputation of playing hard, especially against Newcastle teams, and Astley anticipates another tough night at the office against their nearest southern neighbours.
Both teams sit just outside the East Conference top six with a 2-2 win-loss record, but the Falcons are chasing a third straight victory after back-to-back wins against Canberra Gunners (68-65) and Hills Hornets (82-50) in their past two starts.
"They're disruptive, they're aggressive, and they try to get under your skin - that's what they do," Astley said of the Crusaders, who still boast the nucleus of the team that won the 2019 Waratah League championship.
"They're physical, they play hard, and if you don't play as hard as they do, you get beat - simple as that - so it's important for us to be ready for that. We need to stay composed and be ready to take that on, because that's the style they play."
Central Coast went down 78-73 to second-placed Norths Bears last Saturday, having upset the highly fancied Albury-Wodonga Bandits 88-83 the previous week in a performance that Astley has looked at closely in his scouting this week.
Jacob Cracknell, averaging 19 points a game, James Trustum (17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds), Callum Jenkins (14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds) and Oliver Robilliard (11.8 points, 6.5 boards) lead an evenly balanced scoring attack for the Crusaders, and Astley expects defensive terrier Robilliard to rotate on several Falcons players during the game.
Big man Myles Cherry (19.8 points a game), who hit the game-winning three-pointer against Canberra last Sunday, remains Newcastle's leading scorer, and leads the East Conference in rebounding, averaging 12.5 a game.
As of late Friday, the Falcons were still waiting for American import JaShaun Smith to have his international clearance processed.
The game is scheduled for a 7:15pm tip-off, preceded by the women's game at 5pm.
Like the Falcons men's team, Newcastle left it late to secure the points against Canberra last Sunday, pipping the Nationals 60-59 courtesy of a corner three by captain Megan Johnson in the final few seconds.
That win was Newcastle's third from four games this season, to have them in fourth position behind Sutherland (4-0), Norths (3-0) and Albury-Wodonga (3-1).
Newcastle's Chyra Evans, averaging 23 points and 13.7 rebounds a game, is second in the East Conference in scoring behind former Opals legend Lauren Jackson (29.3), and third behind Jackson (14.7) and Sutherland's Courtney West (14.3) in rebounds.
The Crusaders are last with an 0-3 record but, as is the case in the men's division, always lift for games against Newcastle.
The Falcons will raise money and awareness for Breast Cancer Network Australia as part of the NBL1's Play for BCNA "Pink Sports Day" round of games this weekend.
