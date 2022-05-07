Newcastle Herald

Muswellbrook and Singleton mayors demand more help for post-Hunter coal as academics reveal concerns over 'just transition'

By Editorial
Updated May 7 2022 - 8:29am, first published 8:25am
BLACK GOLD, BUT TAINTED: Mount Pleasant stockpile. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

IN this weekend's Power and the Passion instalments, reporter Donna Page investigates concerns about the much-discussed "transition" away from coal.

