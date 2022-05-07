THE Newcastle Jets finished the A-League season in the same vein as they started it - a deflated loss to arch rivals Central Coast.
A goal in each half to Jason Cummings (30th minute) and Beni Nkololo (62nd) was enough for the Mariners to seal three points and complete a first ever season clean sweep against the Jets, which started with a 2-1 triumph in round one.
Again, Newcastle had enough chances to get something from the match, none better than a close range opportunity for the normally lethal Beqa Mikeltadze two minutes into the second half.
But it was at the other end where the visitors were brought undone.
Cumming was left alone in the box for his goal after the Jets failed to clear their lines.
The second came in transition, where the Jets have been poor all campaign.
The win was the fifth straight for the Mariners and moved them to fourth ahead of a sudden-death semi-final at home.
The Jets, who recorded just two wins in the last nine games, finish ninth on 25 points and face an Australia Cup qualifier at home next week.
"It was definitely not the result we were looking for," Jets defender Jordan Elsey said. "We wanted to finish the season on a high, especially at the Central Coast. It is not a good feeling to lose three against them this season. We didn't take our chances tonight and were a bit late to second balls and things like that. If we had scored a goal early in the second half it could have been an interesting game. It is disappointing."
Brazilian Daniel Penha returned from suspension in one of five changes from the illness-ravaged Jets outfit that drew 1-all with Western United at home on Wednesday night.
Angus Thurgate, Brandon Wilson, Kosta Grozos and Valentino Yuel were the other fresh faces.
Not surprisingly for the oldest derby in the A-League, there was plenty of feeling early.
Penha was on the end of heavy treatment from Harrison Steele and Jets centre back Taylor Regan was booked for a challenge on a runaway Jason Cummings.
Beqa Mikeltadze hit the woodwork inside the first minute for the Jets but the home side quickly grabbed the ascendancy.
They ramped up the pressure in the Jets' box, but it took until the 30th minute to break through thanks to the class of Jason Cummings.
Jets defender Riley Warland failed to sufficiently clear the ball out of trouble. The Mariners found Cummings inside the box and he produced a quality finish, curling a left-foot shot inside the left post.
Thurgate had a chance to equalise five minutes later when played in by Penha but Kye Rowles managed to get a foot in and force the shot wide.
Penha stung the stung the gloves of Mark Birighitti as the Jets finished the half strongly.
Mikeltadze should have squared the ledger and joined Jamie Maclaren on 14 goals, two minutes into the second half.
Yuel was released down the right and delivered an inch perfect cross for the Georgian but, with the net beckoning, the striker side-footed over the crossbar.
It took a brilliant double save from Birighitti in the 55th minute to keep the home side ahead. The keeper dropped low to block a stinging shot from replacement Lucas Mauragis and then produced a reflex effort to bat away a shot from Mikeltadze.
Just as the Jets appeared to be getting a foothold in the game, the Mariners struck on the counter attack.
Brazilian Moresche slipped a ball in behind for Nkololo. Michael Weier rushed out of his box and got to the ball first, but his attempted clearance clattered into the Mariners legs and he then slotted home.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
