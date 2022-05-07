Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights suffer seventh-straight loss but show signs of improvement against North Queensland Cowboys

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 7 2022 - 1:38pm, first published 11:30am
PLENTY OF EFFORT: Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon takes a run in Townsville. Picture: Getty

It was an improvement on their past performances but Newcastle couldn't hold a four-point halftime lead and went down 36-16 to North Queensland in Townsville on Saturday night.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

