It was an improvement on their past performances but Newcastle couldn't hold a four-point halftime lead and went down 36-16 to North Queensland in Townsville on Saturday night.
The Knights matched the Cowboys in the first half and went into the sheds 16-12 in front after arguably their best 40 minutes this season.
But the home side scored three unanswered tries in the first 20 minutes after the break to shoot to a commanding 30-16 lead and always looked likely from that point on.
The Knights lost back-rower Jack Johns to a suspected wrist injury and winger Edrick Lee to concussion midway through the second half, in addition to Tyson Frizell being ruled out with illness pre-game.
Newcastle's three tries in the first half would have given coach Adam O'Brien some hope his side were on track for their first win since round two, but the in-form Cowboys proved too good, working the Knights through the middle third of the field and showing a greater desire in the second 40 minutes.
The Cowboys had taken a 6-0 lead inside the first few minutes of the game after Newcastle gave away a penalty in the opening set, but the Knights struck back seven minutes later when a Scott Drinkwater error offered them a set of six from 10 metres out.
With Kalyn Ponga feeding the scrum, Chris Randall scooped up the ball from the back of the pack and it went right through the hands of Ponga and five-eighth Tex Hoy to winger Dom Young who finished it off the well executed set-play in the corner.
North Queensland hit back in the 25th minute before Ponga set-up Jacob Saifiti for the Knights' second a few minutes later with a neatly placed grubber that bounced perfectly off the right goal post for the prop.
The Knights then hit the front when hooker Chris Randall latched onto a Tex Hoy offload and bolted through a gap to help put his side ahead 16-12 two minutes before halftime.
But almost immediately after the break, the Cowboys scored two tries in the space of three minutes and found a third in the 58th minute before Heilum Luki crossed again six minutes out full-time.
Newcastle didn't build the pressure they perhaps could have in the first half, at times making errors and conceding penalties just when they looked to be creating some ascendancy.
Their second-half performance was a real let down on their decent earlier showing.
The loss leaves the club at the bottom of the NRL ladder and with a two-and-seven record after nine rounds.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien might be heartened by the fact they play the Bulldogs, who are running second-last, in Magic Round next week but his players will need to improve again if they are to finally break their now seven-game losing streak.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
