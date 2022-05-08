THE Newcastle Falcons men's team survived a late surge from Central Coast Crusaders at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night to win 80-70 and extend their NBL1 winning streak to three.
The victory came after the Falcons women's team won by the same margin, 61-51, to register their fourth triumph from five games to sit fourth on the ladder.
Swingman Ryan Beisty (17 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two blocked shots, two assists) was a stand-out for Newcastle, and he was well supported by Matur Maluach (17 points, three assists), Myles Cherry (10 points, 13 rebounds, two steals) and Jakob Dorricott (10 points).
Newcastle began with a bang against their southern arch rivals, leading 22-9 at quarter-time, and stretched their advantage to 44-25 by half-time and 65-44 heading into the final period.
There were some tense moments down the stretch as the Crusaders rallied but, despite struggling at the free-throw line (shooting 19 of 32), the Falcons held their nerve to notch their third straight win to climb to fifth with a 3-2 win-loss record in the East Conference.
"It got a bit scrappy at the end, but had we made a few more of our free throws, the margin would have stayed around that 15-point mark as it was most of the game," Falcons coach Peter Astley said.
"We always felt like we were in control, but you never ever feel comfortable against the Cru. They were very physical, but we didn't really let them get into their rhythm. They tried to get under our skin, as we expected, but for the most part we stayed composed and did well at handling all that.
"Ryan Beisty was really, really good for us, both defensively and offensively, but everyone played their roles and that's what we're all about.
"We had four players in double figures, multiple scorers, and though it probably doesn't show up on the stats sheet, our captain Jaidyn Goodwin was outstanding and made some huge plays for us when we needed them."
The Falcons were again without American import JaShaun Smith, who is still waiting for his international clearance, and lost centre Tom Dawson to an ankle injury early in the third quarter.
Astley praised the efforts of back-up big man Jai Smith (nine points, six rebounds), who had to play extra minutes after Dawson left the game.
Callum Jenkins (13 points, 12 rebounds), Jamal Shoaib (15 points) and Jacob Cracknell (11 points) led the scoring effort for the Crusaders, who slipped to ninth with a 2-3 record.
Guard Kate Kingham hit six three-pointers on her way to a career-high 25 points to lead Newcastle to a hard-fought 61-51 victory in the women's game.
Despite sitting at the bottom of the ladder with an 0-4 record, the Crusaders pushed the Falcons all the way and contained Newcastle leading scoring Chyra Evans to a season-low four points on 2-of-11 shooting, though Evans still pulled down nine rebounds and picked off six steals.
Kingham was six-of-11 (54.5%) from three-point range and was the only Newcastle player to score in double figures.
Captain Megan Johnson (nine points, seven rebounds), Jessica Relf (eight points, six boards, three assists, two steals) and Emily Foy (six points, nine rebounds) were key contributors for Newcastle.
The Falcons will be back at home next Saturday night to host Sutherland Sharks, who sit atop the ladder in both men's and women's divisions.
Meanwhile, the Sydney Kings beat the Tasmania Jack Jumpers 90-86 in Hobart on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the NBL grand final series.
