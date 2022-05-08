Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Basketball: Swingman Ryan Beisty stars as Falcons hold out Crusaders to extend winning run in NBL 1 East

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 8 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG: Jaidyn Goodwin drives to the basket in the Newcastle Falcons' win over the Central Coast on Saturday night. Picture: Peter Lorimer

THE Newcastle Falcons men's team survived a late surge from Central Coast Crusaders at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night to win 80-70 and extend their NBL1 winning streak to three.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.