A-League soccer: Newcastle Jets out to atone in Australia Cup qualifier

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
May 8 2022 - 8:30pm
DISAPPOINTING: The Jets lost 2-0 to the Mariners.

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas will select the strongest team possible for the Australia Cup qualifier against Perth and is determined to "make sure we finish the season correctly".

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

