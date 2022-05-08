NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas will select the strongest team possible for the Australia Cup qualifier against Perth and is determined to "make sure we finish the season correctly".
The Jets completed an underwhelming A-League campaign with a 2-0 defeat to fierce rivals Central Coast in Gosford on Saturday night.
The loss left Newcastle in ninth spot on 29 points and needing to earn a place in the main draw of the Australia Cup (formerly the FFA Cup) for a second straight year.
They will tackle last-placed Perth on Thursday night at Jack McLaughlan Oval from 7.45pm.
Western Sydney and Brisbane will meet in the other qualifier. The two winners progress to the round of 32 in the national knockout.
The Jets suffered a controversial 2-1 loss to Western United in the corresponding qualifying game last season to miss a place in the cup.
"The group wants to make sure we finish the season correctly," Papas sad. "It has been a difficult week in terms of the matches we have played and there have been a lot of players not feeling too well. We will try and get as good a recovery as possible in the next 48 hours, get back on the track and prepare for that game."
The Jets squad has been ravaged by illness in the past 10 days. They have 15 players off contract, headed by Brazilian Daniel Penha, who has been strongly linked to Sydney FC.
"When the season finishes there will be turnover like at all clubs," Papas said. "But at the moment, everyone is available because they are contracted. We want to put out the best available team, get a result and make sure we are in the Australia Cup next season."
On Saturday night, a goal in each half to Jason Cummings (30th minute) and Beni Nkololo (62nd) was enough for the Mariners to take three points and complete a first ever season clean sweep against the Jets.
The visitors had the majority of possession and crafted 17 shots, but lacked a cutting edge at both ends.
Beqa Mikeltadze hit the post in the first minute and missed a gilt-edge opportunity just after the break.
"They were better than us in the boxes, both defending and attacking." Papas said. "That's the difference in the game.
"We started off extremely well. We hit the post early on and had a certain amount of control without creating enough quality chances.
"We defended really poorly for their first goal.
"We come out in the second half. It's 1-0 and we get a chance in the six-yard box. Unfortunately Beqa misses and not long after that it is 2-0. It's very difficult at 2-0 after the week we have had with three games in six days."
Mikeltadze cut a frustrated figure at fulltime after failing to add to his 13 goals for the season, one less that Melbourne City striker Jamie Maclaren, who will collect a third straight Golden Boot.
"It doesn't take away from what he has brought to the club this season,"Papas said. "He has been outstanding. Over the course of the season he has been a very good performer for this club. I think he can get a lot better as we progress into next season."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
