IRISH indoor hockey representative Sophie Barnwell has made a memorable debut in Newcastle, scoring for Regals in a 4-1 victory over Souths on Saturday.
Barnwell, who is also playing for Sydney club UNSW, found the back of the net along with the Baldwin twins - a double for Ellie and one for Hunter.
Joint leaders Regals now have a 3-1 record to start the women's Premier Hockey League season, bouncing back from a 2-0 loss to Gosford last start having accounted for Central (4-2) and Oxfords (2-0) earlier in 2022.
Oxfords and Tigers also maintained a share of top spot on the competition ladder, winning Saturday's round-four fixtures against University and Norah Head respectively.
Phoebe Bloink-Hollier converted twice from penalty corners for Oxfords, who beat Uni 2-1, while Kirsten Drysdale scored one goal and helped create another two as Tigers defeated their Central Coast hosts 4-0.
Gosford were held to a 0-all draw by Central.
In men's Hockey Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday and Wests scored twice in the last quarter to upset Souths 4-2 while Gosford netted three unanswered to overcame visitors Maitland 3-1. Norths and Uni had the weekend off.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
