Hockey: Irish import Sophie Barnwell scores in Newcastle debut as Regals beat Souths in women's premier league

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 8 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:45am
Hunter Badlwin

IRISH indoor hockey representative Sophie Barnwell has made a memorable debut in Newcastle, scoring for Regals in a 4-1 victory over Souths on Saturday.

