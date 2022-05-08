Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter-trained dogs star on Million Dollar Chase night

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 8 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zipping Maserati. Picture: GRNSW

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson scored his first group win, while Richmond Vale's Jason Mackay claimed a double on a big night for Hunter kennels at the Million Dollar Chase final at Wentworth Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.