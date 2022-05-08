Hunter-trained dogs star on Million Dollar Chase night

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson scored his first group win, while Richmond Vale's Jason Mackay claimed a double on a big night for Hunter kennels at the Million Dollar Chase final at Wentworth Park.
Davidson's Lektra Lad cruised to a 2.5-length win in the group 3 Bob Payne Sprint (520m) after nailing the start from box seven and building a huge lead on Saturday night. Davidson was relieved to get a group success after a string of defeats in finals for his team.
"It's good to get the monkey off the back, and we've won one now, so it's an absolute thrill," Davidson told thedogs.com.au.
Mackay-trained Zipping Maserati, a narrow second in his MDC semi a week earlier, was quickest out in the feature's consolation race on the way to a 6.5-length victory from box one. Mackay also won the last race on the program with Zipping Lopez.
Jodie Lord-trained She's A Pearl won the MDC decider.
Mackay's daughter, April, handled her father's winning pair on the night.
"It's a credit to be here and to get two winners in town on a Saturday night is outstanding," April told thedogs.com.au.
Zipping Maserati easily bettered his best Wentworth Park 520m time of 29.85 seconds to finish well clear of the Michelle Sultana-trained Fernando Hunter.
"Last week he shouldn't have been beaten but the winner was too good," April said of the MDC semis.
"But this week he nailed the jump and he ran 29.57, which we're very happy with.
"We were just waiting for the time for him to take off at Wenty. He's been good at Maitland and Gosford, and The Gardens, but just not here. But he got the start right, which put him right in the race."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
