Kris Lees eyes Scone Cup with Rustic Steel and Mugatoo

TOP Newcastle trainer Kris Lees said it was highly likely Rustic Steel would back up in the Scone Cup on Friday after his comfortable front-running win in the $500,000 The Coast at Gosford on Saturday.
And he could be joined in the race by 2021 All Star Mile winner Mugatoo.
Advertisement
Rustic Steel ($7.50), having his first try beyond 1400m, was a surprise leader from gate six in the 1600m The Coast for three and four-year-olds with Jay Ford aboard.
The four-year-old was gifted an easy time up front on the soft going before kicking in the straight to hold off O'President by half a length.
Lees told Sky Racing immediately after the win that he was considering a six-day back-up into the listed 1600m Scone Cup for Rustic Steel.
On Sunday, Lees was confident Rustic Steel was on track for the $200,000 feature, where first and second become eligible for the new $2 million Big Dance (1600m) at Randwick in November. Lees has already qualified Kedah for the event with her win in the Ballina Cup.
"At this stage it looks highly likely," Lees said. "He seems to have pulled up well, so I'd say we'll go that way."
Rustic Steel was a month between runs into The Coast, after a half-length fourth in the $500,000 Midway and Provincial Championship Final at Randwick on a heavy surface.
If he races in the Scone Cup, it will be the first time Rustic Steel has attempted a quick back-up in his 12-start career. Lees, though, believed the relative ease of Saturday's effort would help him do it successfully.
"He had a pretty soft type of run," he said.
"It was a pretty leisurely first half of the race yesterday and he's come through it well.
"You don't know until you try them backing up, but he gives every indication that he will handle it."
Lees said Mugatoo could return from a year out of racing in the Scone Cup. The seven-year-old is coming back from a tendon injury and has not raced since finishing last in the Doomben Cup on May 22.
Mugatoo has trialled twice in the past month but missed another hit-out at Newcastle on April 26 after dislodging jockey Dylan Gibbons at the gates and running back to the stalls, without sustaining serious injury.
Lees said the stable were considering Mugatoo for the Scone Cup but would make a decision after a track gallop at home on Monday.
His other main hopes at the Scone carnival look likely to be Wandabaa and Never Talk in the Dark Jewel on Saturday.
On Saturday after Rustic Steel's win, Lees told Sky Racing: "We knew we'd go forward and when they left him alone in front, and he was able to switch off and get a soft time along the back, I knew he'd react well on straightening, and it was a good, tough win.
"Until you try them at the mile, you don't really know, but he ran it out strong today.
"I'm considering backing him up in the Scone Cup next week, with the opportunity to get into The Big Dance, it's something you've got to consider, so we'll see how he pulls up first."
Advertisement
Ford said he had no plans to lead.
"He jumped straight on the bridle, no one wanted it, so I took it," he said.
"And I felt by the time we got around that first bend at the 1200, he was in a nice rhythm, controlled, everything worked out sweetly and by the half mile in I sort of built the revs, because Kris said he's a horse who likes to get in a rhythm and just blend into his races.
"When we were able to do as we pleased from the front end, I felt it was going to take something good to get over the top of me late."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.