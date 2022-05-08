Hunter New England remains district with highest daily COVID-19 case number

Hunter New England remained the NSW local health district with the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases at the weekend, with 1214 fresh instances of the virus recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday.
The latest figures, released on Sunday morning, showed that Hunter New England remained ahead of the Northern Sydney and Western Sydney local health districts in terms of the state's highest number of new cases for the day.
It came as NSW recorded 8891 new cases in the reporting period. Six people with the virus died, while there were 1504 people with the illness in hospital - 57 of those were in ICU.
Seventeen required ventilation.
NSW Health data showed that 96.3 per cent of people aged 16 years or older have received one COVID-19 vaccination, 94.8 per cent in the age group have received two jabs and 62.8 per cent have had three.
In the 12 to 15-year-old age group, 83.1 per cent have had their first dose of the vaccine and 79.5 per cent have had their second.
Of children aged five to 11 years old, 50.1 per cent have had their first jab.
