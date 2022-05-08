Newcastle Herald
COVID-19: Hunter New England records 1214 new cases in 24 hours to 4pm on May 7, 2022

May 8 2022
Hunter New England remains district with highest daily COVID-19 case number

Hunter New England remained the NSW local health district with the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases at the weekend, with 1214 fresh instances of the virus recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday.

