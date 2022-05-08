Newcastle Herald
Francis Drolet hat-trick fires Newcastle Northstars to 9-2 victory over Melbourne Ice

By Max McKinney
May 8 2022 - 10:00am
Franic Drolet. Picture: PowerPlay Photographics

A Francis Drolet hat-trick fired Newcastle to victory over Melbourne Ice on Sunday, the second win the Northstars had in the Victorian capital at the weekend.

