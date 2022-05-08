A Francis Drolet hat-trick fired Newcastle to victory over Melbourne Ice on Sunday, the second win the Northstars had in the Victorian capital at the weekend.
Drolet, a 32-year-old import forward who has reunited with the Northstars after two seasons overseas, scored early to help his side to a 3-1 lead by the end of the first period, before adding two more in the second.
The French-Canadian's hat-trick was part of seven unanswered goals the Northstars scored before eventually winning 9-2. Daniel Berno also bagged a brace.
The big victory came after the Northstars defeated Melbourne Mustangs 3-1 on Saturday.
After going a goal down in the second period, the Northstars struck back through Beau Taylor and Tomas Landa before Robert Malloy slammed another home in the third period.
The Northstars had defeated the Mustangs a week earlier 7-4 at home but Saturday's game in Melbourne proved a much tighter contest.
The back-to-back victories on the road leaves the Northstars undefeated and on the top of the table after their three games.
The Warners Bay-based club returned to the Hunter on Sunday night ahead of a away game against Sydney Bears on Saturday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
