THE Hunter Wildfires are starting to believe.
And what's more, coach Scott Coleman reckons they are only playing at 70 per cent of their potential.
Advertisement
The Wildfires came from behind to stun Randwick 41-38 at Coogee Oval on Saturday.
It was the first time the Widlfires have beaten the Galloping Greens since their return to the Shute Shield three years ago. In the club's first incarnation in the Sydney competition, from 1995-99, they only secured one victory over the famous club in 1999.
"The boys were cock-a-hoop," Coleman said. "We formed a huddle after full-time. I told them to look around and take a minute to take it in. This is a special moment. Not many teams come to Coogee and win."
Saturday's triumph, performed with a reshuffled backline, was the Wildfires' third for the campaign and kept them in sixth spot on a congested ladder in which one win separates teams placed fourth to 12th.
"It definitely gives us a sense of belief," Coleman said. "We know we have the personnel, the want and the will to give the competition a good shake. We just have to make sure we do the basics well. Execute our exits, execute our kick-off receipts. We can't afford to score points and then give the ball back to the opposition in our own 30 metres.
"The most pleasing thing is that we are still only playing 70 per cent to our potential."
Saturday was a see-sawing affair that went try-for-try until early in the second half when Randwick jumped out to a 31-17 advantage.
The Wildfires hit back with two tries to level at 31-all in the 57th minute.
When Randwick winger Christian Yassmin crossed under the sticks for his third try to put the home side back out to 38-31, it appeared as though the visitor's challenge was over.
But again the Wildfires responded. They camped in the Greens 22m and Phil Bradford picked the ball up from the back of a ruck and powered over to level with eight minutes remaining.
Connor Winchester then snatched the win with a penalty in the 78th minute - his seven straight successful attempt for the match.
"I told them to be patient and keep playing the corners," Coleman said. "We were getting on top of them at the set piece and the penalties will come.
"Credit to the forwards, they were outstanding. We out-muscled them and were able to grind them down.
"Phil is in phenomenal form, Morgan Innes had a great game on debut, Nick Dobson played 80 minutes at tighthead. Randwick went through three loosehead props and the guy who finished the game has played over 100 games for the Hurricanes."
Advertisement
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.